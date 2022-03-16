Police miss gun on man booked into jail

Mar. 16—HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is investigating how a man arrested earlier this month on drug charges was able to sneak a handgun into the Guilford County Jail when police took him there.

Bryant W. Hairston, 54, of High Point, was arrested late on March 5.

Before he was taken to the jail in High Point, Hairston was searched for weapons, which is standard procedure, but Capt. Patrick O'Toole said the search missed a gun. The gun was found when Hairston was then searched by Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies at the jail.

No one was injured and no shots were fired, O'Toole told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday.

O'Toole said the High Point Police Department isn't releasing the name of the officer involved in the search because it's a personnel matter. But the department will conduct an investigation and examine procedures for searching people who are arrested and taken to the jail, O'Toole said.

"It's obvious we missed a weapon in a search and the sheriff's office discovered it," he said. "We are putting measures in place to keep this from occurring again."

Sheriff Danny Rogers said Tuesday that new equipment at the jail factored into the detection of the gun.

"Using a new, state-of-the-art, full-body scanner, detention staff from the sheriff's office detected a small, .32-caliber handgun inside the waist area of Mr. Hairston's undergarments," Rogers said. "The handgun was loaded. It was discovered during the jail's intake process and while Hairston was still in the jail's booking area. This scanner was one of several purchased in 2021 as a measure to enhance jail safety and security."

O'Toole said it's rare for High Point police officers to miss a weapon of any kind during such searches. The High Point Police Department has made more than 7,000 arrests since Jan. 1, 2020.

"When we are searching somebody, we want to be professional, but we want to be thorough," O'Toole said. "In the 26 years that I have been here, I have only heard of things like this occurring not even a handful of times. Especially not a firearm."

Story continues

Hairston faces additional charges for trying to sneak a firearm into the jail.

In Hairston's March 5 arrest, police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Brentwood Street in east High Point. According to a police report, Hairston was charged with lying about his name, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. His bond was set at $2,500 secured.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office charged Hairston with possessing a dangerous weapon inside a local confinement facility and prohibited possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

