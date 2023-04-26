Police: Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger found safe

A missing Syracuse teen last seen in Rochester over the weekend has been "safely located," according to Rochester police.

The 14-year-old girl was initially reported missing from Syracuse on April 13 and was last seen on Seneca Parkway in Rochester on Sunday, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department said earlier this week. At the time, police said that due to the circumstances of her disappearance - details of which were not shared - police believed "she may be in danger."

Bello on Wednesday morning said that the teen was safely located, but did not say when or where as the teen was found and driven home by her family.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Missing Syracuse teen last seen in Rochester NY found safe