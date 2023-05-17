Police: Missing Auburn teen raped by stranger from NH, bail reduced to $1,000

Authorities arrested a man on Tuesday, suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was reported missing earlier this month.

58-year-old Mark Goumas of New Hampshire was charged with aggravated statutory rape (greater than 10 year age difference), and indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

Auburn Police say they found a 15-year-old girl on Monday around 9:20 a.m. who had previously been reported missing. The girl said she had been raped earlier that morning by a man she didn’t recognize, according to officials.

Using the limited details that were available, officers identified Goumas as a suspect and found him within the town limits on Tuesday.

Police say Goumas admitted to picking the victim up on Southbridge Street and committing the criminal acts.

He was promptly arrested and bail was set at $10,040.

Goumas was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday morning where his bail was reduced and set at $1,000, according to officials.

At this time, it is unclear why the bail was reduced or who presided over the arraignment.

No further information was released.

