Police: Missing East Hartford man, 79, found dead in Glastonbury

A missing East Hartford man was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday morning, according to the East Hartford Police Department.

Police issued a silver alert on Saturday after 79-year-old Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Friday.

Wilmes was on located Sunday morning after a long investigation and help from several jurisdictions, East Hartford police said.

At this time, there are no signs of criminal activity, according to East Hartford police. The Glastonbury Police Department is leading the investigation into his death.