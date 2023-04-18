Police: Missing girl last seen walking her dog in Boston found safe

A missing girl who was last seen walking her dog in Boston has been found safe, police announced Tuesday.

Janell Escalona, 14, was reported missing from the area of 111 Atlantic Avenue after she left for a walk on Monday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

The department announced that she had been found more than 24 hours after she was reported missing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

