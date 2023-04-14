Police: Missing Grand Ledge woman found safe after 2 weeks

GRAND LEDGE — A woman who went missing two weeks ago has been found and is safe.

Grand Ledge police announced on Facebook Friday that Lora Woodard, 26, had been located. They indicated she had not been kidnapped, saying "no crime was committed."

Officials did not say where Woodard was found or explain why she disappeared.

"Out of respect for her privacy, no further information will be provided," officials said.

Woodard went missing from the 500 block of Spring Street in Grand Ledge on March 30. Authorities at the time said she might have been endangered. Police said she walked to an area where a silver van was visible in surveillance video before the van left the area.

On Friday, city police said she was located "after a comprehensive investigation in partnership with the FBI."

