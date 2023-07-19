Police: Missing kayaker drowns on Ipswich River

A kayaker drowned after being reported missing on a North Shore river Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Crews responding to the Ipswich River behind the Patton Estate around 3 p.m. for a missing kayaker quickly located the male victim and began life-saving measures, according to Hamilton Police.

The man was transported to Beverly Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by Hamilton Police Detectives, Massachusetts State Police Detectives, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family members for their loss,” the Hamilton Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



