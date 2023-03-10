Police find missing man in downtown Lewiston

Mar. 10—LEWISTON — Police wasted no time Friday in searching for an elderly man who was reported to have wandered away from his family in downtown Lewiston.

After the man was reported missing about noon, several police officers quickly began to scour the area between Spruce and Pine streets, focusing at one point on an area near Simone's Hot Dog Stand.

After learning that the man has health issues, police brought out tracking dogs and a department drone to assist them with the search.

The man was found roughly an hour after he was reported missing. He was reunited with his family unharmed, according to Lewiston Police Detective Tyler Michaud.