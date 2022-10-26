Police: Missing Mass. girl believed to be in danger, could be up to 100 miles away from home

A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said.

“Every day that goes by is heartbreaking,” said Heather McNally, a family friend. “Her parents are a mess, they’re beside themselves, they just want her home.”

Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18 around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King streets.

On Tuesday, Raynham police provided an update on the investigation and released two new photos of the teen, saying her family has not had any contact with her since her disappearance.

An investigation has indicated that Weaver may have traveled to a location about 100 miles away from her home.

Raynham police are asking the public in Springfield, Provincetown, Bristol, Conn., Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, Concord, N.H., Portsmouth, N.H., Manchester, N.H., Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt. to keep an eye out for Weaver.

Weaver is described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with red/pink hair. It is believed that she was wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings.

Colleen doesn’t have her own cell phone or computer, and she also doesn’t drive.

“She has impulse control issues because of her neurological diagnoses, she is very suggestable, highly suggestable, so it’s very easy to lure her,” said McNally.

She believes Colleen was chatting with someone online that night after her parents found her brother’s Chromebook in her room.

According to police, Weaver is believed to be in danger, and anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717 or call 911.

