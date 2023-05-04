Police: Missing Massillon woman, 76, found dead outside home. No sign of foul play

Massillon Police Department

MASSILLON ‒ A city woman reported missing early Wednesday morning has been found dead in a wooded area.

Police said they were notified by a family member around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday that 76-year-old Cheryl Siravo had gone missing from her South Avenue SE home.

Massillon Police Lt. Nicholas Antonides said her body was found in a wooded area near her home around 8:43 a.m. Wednesday. She had apparently fallen down a hill.

A statement by police posted Thursday afternoon on Facebook said officers found Siravo's body against a fence in the 800 block of South Avenue SE.

Investigators did not find any "clear signs of foul play."

Because it will take some time for the Stark County Coroner's Office to examine the body and issue a full report, police said the case will remain an open until investigators get more information.

Death investigation: Massillon police open investigation into death of 2-month-old boy

An endangered missing adult alert was issued at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The report said Siravo, who suffered from dementia, left the home at noon Tuesday and did not return.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Investigators looking into cause of death of Massillon woman, 76