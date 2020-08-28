Police find missing Memphis girl in Miami area. She may have led them to missing sister

After finding a 13-year-old girl from Memphis, Tennessee, who has been missing for nearly a year, Biscayne Park police and other authorities have possibly found her missing sister and arrested their mother. A search is on for the girl’s missing brother.

The story began to unfold Tuesday when a confused and barefoot 13-year-old girl was discovered by police wandering the streets of the Northeast Miami-Dade city, police said. Biscayne Park Officers Cervera and Schwartz found her after responding to a call about a disoriented juvenile.

The girl gave the pair her name and age. With that information, the officers asked Miami-Dade police dispatchers if there was a missing-persons call out for a juvenile matching her description, police said. There was not.

After the local search came up with nothing, a national search was done by dispatchers, but they still found nothing, police said.

Fire-rescue was summoned after the teen said she “hurt her foot running away,” police said in a press release. The Department of Children and Families was called in, and Dispatcher Austin found that the girl was kidnapped from Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

Although police at that point knew that she was a missing child, the girl couldn’t tell officers exactly where she was running from or where she was being held when she was found in Biscayne Park.

Not knowing where she came from raised the stakes for police because the girl wasn’t the only one reported missing in the Memphis case.

DCF told police that the girl had two other siblings with her when she went missing and that they could be “possible victims of human trafficking”.

At this point, Schwartz began researching the missing person’s case and found an article from Memphis dated Sept. 22 that detailed and identified the missing girl, her siblings and her mother, who was also missing, police said.

Memphis Channel 3 News reported on Sep. 22 that two girls — Sandra Bates, 12, and Sara Jones, 9, — ran away from their foster home and may be with their mother and brother — Sandra Bates, 44, and Servario Bates, 15. The brother was also reported as a runaway.

Authorities said the girl gave them little information about her whereabouts in Biscayne Park — just the color of the home she ran away from, and two house numbers, police said.

On Wednesday, DCF, Miami-Dade police and Biscayne Park police found the girl’s mother, Sandra Bates, at a home in the 1300 block of Northeast 150 Street.

Bates had an outstanding warrant for kidnapping out of Memphis, Tennessee, police said. When authorities searched the rest of the home, they found a 9-year-old girl hiding in a closet.

Authorities did not find a boy. Memphis police put out a missing-persons alert for the missing 15-year-old.

While Biscayne Park police did not identify any of the children, the ages do match those of the girls who were found and the boy who remains missing.

Sandra Bates was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The State Attorney’s Office along with the Biscayne Park police are still investigating.