Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress
The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.
The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.
Police said Saturday they have searched all areas in and around Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park where the 37-year-old runner could be.
Pleasanton police announced a body was found in the area where runner Philip Kreycik went missing. Officials believe it is Philip, but have not yet positively identified the body.
A 14-year-old Virginia boy already facing three charges in connection to the death of a 13-year-old girl has been charged with two additional felonies and a misdemeanor, including threatening to kill another girl and shooting up a school, Henrico County officials said Monday.
#49ers second-round pick Aaron Banks is working his way into the starting RG mix as that battle materializes.
As the delta variant spreads and young children aren't eligible for vaccination, new CDC guidelines recommend masks in schools.
Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems. The global surge in cases is highlighting the widening gap in inoculation rates between wealthy and poor nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday called for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least 10% of the population in every country was vaccinated.
China's Wuhan city will test all 12 million residents for the coronavirus.That's after the place where it emerged in late 2019 confirmed its first domestic cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Wuhan had reported no local coronavirus cases since May 2020, but on Monday (August 2) authorities confirmed three new cases of the Delta variant. The vice director of Hubei's provincial disease control center says these were linked to infections found in Huaian city in Jiangsu province. The outbreak in Jiangsu is believed to have begun in the provincial capital of Nanjing, with the Delta variant mostly likely introduced on a flight from Russia, according to officials. Since then, numerous cities in southern China and a few in the north including Beijing have reported infections. But it was not immediately clear if all those cases were of the Delta variant, or if they were all linked to Nanjing, as some authorities have not disclosed conclusive results of their virus-tracing efforts. The Delta variant poses new risks for the world's second-biggest economy as it spreads from the coast to inland cities. Authorities in numerous cities have launched mass testing to identify and isolate carriers.
"Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers," the HGTV star captioned a recent post on Instagram with her boyfriend
Crowds of bikers are rumbling their way towards South Dakota's Black Hills this week, raising fears that COVID-19 infections will be unleashed among the 700,000 people expected to show up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A COVID-19 outbreak among vaccinated people in Provincetown, Cape Cod, around July Fourth prompted the CDC to update its indoor-masking guidance.
In a TikTok video, Sierra Steadman said an Alaska Airlines flight attendant grabbed her and yelled at her for wearing a crop top and shorts.
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games have marked a historic number of publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary athletes in Tokyo. (Aug. 3)
With 6 kids, including his curious triplets, this dad certainly has his hands full.
Burgeoning Jazz star Donovan Mitchell took the mic at the draft party of Eric Paschall.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided a number of injury updates following Wednesday's training camp practice.
The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire power forward Eric Paschall from the Warriors, sending a protected future second-round draft pick to Golden State in the swap, a person with direct knowledge of the trade's parameters said Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the NBA's moratorium period ends Friday. The Warriors will get a second-round draft pick via Memphis for 2026.
TikTokers are wondering if this toddler might have been British royalty in a past life.
John Corbett announces on 'The Talk' that he married Bo Derek late last year
"It does encourage the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. The second thing that it does is though the delta variant is very transmissible, it is not as transmissible among vaccinated people as unvaccinated," said UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi.
“If you have to take time off work, if you have to miss out on something, you need to go get the vaccine, because we didn't, and look where we are now,” his wife said.