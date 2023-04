Apr. 3—Middletown police said a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe, according to a Facebook post.

Police said Genelle Patton, 14, was located today and she's safe. She was last seen wearing a red coat, navy sweat pants and carrying a brown purse.

Patton is a Black female, 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown eyes and blond/red hair.