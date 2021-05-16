Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Police say a tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood has been found after a nearly week-long search and appears to be unharmed. Authorities said they've “got him and he’s healthy." (May 16)

  • Missing Houston tiger found safe

    It was first spotted Sunday, roaming around a neighborhood.

  • Houston tiger: Animal missing for a week located

    Viral footage posted last week showed the animal roaming around a Houston neighbourhood.

  • Houston's elusive tiger named India found safe, headed for sanctuary

    A tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood was headed to a sanctuary after police released video of the captured animal being bottle fed, petted.

  • Missing Houston Tiger Turned Over to Police, Bound for Animal Sanctuary

    The tiger seen roaming through a Houston neighborhood last week was turned over to police on May 15 and will be brought to an animal sanctuary, officials said.The tiger was turned over to the Houston Police Department (HPD) after a friend of the animal’s owner contacted police, HPD Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza said during a press conference. Borza said the 9-month-old tiger, named India, was owned by Victor Cuevas and his wife Gia.HPD provided this video that shows Gia bottle feeding the tiger as Borza pets it. Borza said Gia was invited to come along during the pickup operation because the tiger was stressed and agitated.“In no way, shape, or form should you have an animal like that in your household,” Borza said.Reports said India would be taken to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Credit: Houston Police via Storyful

