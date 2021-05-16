Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

The Telegraph

Instagram has been branded a “disgrace” by Britain’s top child protection police officer, after a Telegraph investigation found more than 100 convicted paedophiles openly using the social network. Chief constable Simon Bailey accused social media companies of putting profit before their “social and moral responsibility” to protect children, as this newspaper found known abusers following young schoolchildren as well as posting topless selfies of themselves on the app. A number of paedophiles uncovered on Instagram, which allows users as young as 13 on the service, were the most serious offenders, including two serving 20 years in jail for raping young children. Instagram said it bans all sex offenders when it finds them or is nofitied by the authorities and that it has trained police forces to flag known abusers once convicted. The company also said it had removed all the accounts flagged to it by The Telegraph’s investigation. Police are now also examining the accounts uncovered by the paper with an active investigation under way into at least one suspect as a result. In an exclusive oped (below), Mr Bailey, who is the National Police Chiefs Council’s child protection lead as well as chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, compared social media sites to a high street shop that invites children in but has paedophiles hiding in the corner ready to abuse them. He said: “The fact that this paper has been able to identify and provide me with the details of 100 convicted sex offenders who have Instagram account contrary to the company’s policy speaks volumes about their commitment to policing their own site. “It is a disgrace that the social and moral responsibility of these companies are simply ignored for profit and for the benefit of shareholders.” In recent weeks, the investigation uncovered numerous accounts with the same name and photo as scores of paedophiles who have been convicted and jailed for serious offences over the last decade. Among them was an account for Allen Cain from Chester, who was 29 in 2019 when he was jailed for 20 years for raping a 12-year-old girl, who he claimed “seduced” him. Another account, linked to Aaron Shelton, from Derby, who was placed on the sex offenders’ register in 2019 aged 19 for trying to groom underage children over social media, was found following more than 1,300 other people on Instagram, including young schoolgirls.