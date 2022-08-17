Police: Missing West Suffield man found in stolen minivan

Aug. 17—State police found a missing resident of West Suffield in Westbrook on Saturday and charged him with taking a car from a nearby business.

Troopers assigned to Troop F in Westbrook arrested Peter Meehan, 28, of West Suffield, near a Westbrook residence and charged him with larceny in the first degree and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Meehan was reported missing from Westbrook on Saturday morning, state police said.

The troopers received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle and were advised that the operator of a blue minivan got out of the car and was leaving the area. When troopers arrived, they found Meehan attempting to flee from the Chrysler Pacifica that was partially obstructing the road.

Troopers learned that the minivan was stolen from a nearby business.