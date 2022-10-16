Police: Missing woman has contacted relatives

Oct. 16—WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A planned Sunday search for a missing Allegheny County woman has been called off as the woman contacted her family, West Mead Township Police Department confirmed to The Meadville Tribune Saturday afternoon.

"She is alive. She made contact with relatives today (Saturday)," Sgt. Rod Wise of West Mead Township Police Department told the Tribune.

Authorities were set to search a wooded area off routes 6 and 19 in West Mead Township Sunday morning for signs of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon.

However, after Stalter made contact with relatives Saturday morning, those relatives, in turn, contacted Stalter's father. Stalter's father then was in contact with West Mead Township Police, Wise said.

"We don't believe she's in the area," Wise told the Tribune. "We've called off Sunday's search."

Stalter's red Toyota Solara convertible was found Monday afternoon in a wooded area east of routes 6 and 19, near Meadville Forging Co., by the property's owner, Wise said.

Though, Stalter's car was found, there were no signs of Stalter nor signs of foul play, Wise said.

On Wednesday at 3:55 p.m., Castle Shannon Police Department put out the initial missing endangered person report on Stalter after she was reported missing by family members.

Stalter was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Monday leaving the Trader Joe's store where she works on Route 19, south of Pittsburgh, according to Castle Shannon Police Department.

Area police agencies were alerted by Castle Shannon police as Statler's family owns property in Venango County.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.