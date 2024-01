Jan. 26—GRAND FORKS — A 21-year-old woman is missing and police believe she may have been in the Grand Forks area on Jan. 5 and Jan. 8, according to a Grand Forks Police Department social media post.

Anyone with information about Jemini Posey, the missing woman, is encouraged to contact Det. Jennifer Freeman at (701) 787-8027 or jfreeman@grandforksgov.com.