Police: Monday evening traffic stop leads to gun discovery in Schenectady

Oct. 5—SCHENECTADY — A Monday evening traffic stop led to the arrest of a city man after officers found a loaded gun, police said.

Kenneth J. Gray, 25, of Schenectady, was arrested on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, along with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation.

Police stopped Gray just before 6 p.m. for a traffic infraction in the area of Neil Street and Helderberg Avenue, police said.

Officers soon learned the driver had a suspended license. A standard tow inventory of the vehicle was conducted and officers found a loaded 9mm pistol inside the vehicle, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe