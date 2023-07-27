Police: Monessen man sold drugs to informant multiple times

Jul. 26—A Monessen man is facing drug charges after police said he sold five bricks of a drug mixture containing fentanyl to a confidential informant on as many occasions in January, according to court papers.

Justin P. Smith, 38, was arraigned Wednesday.

Members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force said they worked with the informant who contacted Smith through Snapchat to set up meetings on January 6, 11, 13, 17 and 19. On each of the occasions, authorities said they provided the informant with cash that was exchanged with Smith for the drugs — 50 stamp bags each time.

On the final occasion, Smith was followed by authorities and pulled over in Rostraver, according to court papers. Smith admitted to selling drugs to the informant several times and agreed to show investigators the location of drugs at his home. Lab tests of the drugs exchanged on Jan. 19 showed it contained a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police said they recovered from Smith's home about 400 stamp bags, a stolen gun, cocaine, marijuana and $5,000, including $820 that was provided to the informant to make buys, according to court papers. The gun had been reported stolen in 2014 from Monongahela, according to court papers.

Smith's bail was set at $100,000 in each of two cases. He is charged with receiving stolen property, drug violations and related offenses. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Aug. 7 and 11 preliminary hearings are set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .