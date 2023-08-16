Police monitor Roseville elementary school after man allegedly approached student at pickup

The Roseville Police Department and Stoneridge Elementary School staff will be monitoring drop-off and pickup Wednesday after a man allegedly approached a student during dismissal Tuesday, school officials said.

The man allegedly approached a student in front of the school and told the student their parent had asked them to pick them up, according to a message the school sent out to families Tuesday night. He was reportedly wearing sunglasses and a surgical mask.

The student did not know the adult and went directly home to tell their parent about the incident, the message said.

Roseville police have spoken to those involved and do not have additional leads to follow up on, according to an email sent to parents Wednesday morning.

The police department is not considering the incident a crime, according to Roseville City School District spokeswoman Jessica Hull.

Stoneridge Principal Megan Spears said in Tuesday’s message that anyone with additional information or who sees suspicious activity on or around campus can call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.