Police in Monroe respond to fatal collision involving pedestrian

Police in Monroe are investigating a fatal collision with a pedestrian Monday morning that has temporarily closed part of State Route 2.

At just after 7 a.m., officers responded to a collision at North Kelsey Street and State Route 2.

Westbound State Route 2 was closed near the intersection, and for traffic in both directions of North Kelsey Street.

Eastbound State Route 2 remained open during the investigation.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision involved a pedestrian who died at the scene.