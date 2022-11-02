Police, Monroe schools train to prevent school shootings

Monroe County law enforcement officers, school officials and others earned some valuable tips on how to stop school violence before it occurs.

Members of the Monroe County Intermediate School District, the Exchange Club of Monroe and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office partnered with school administration and law enforcement to participate in the two-day training session held at the River Raisin National Battlefield Center.

Retired Detective Richard Wistocki from the Naperville Police Department High Tech Crime Unit in Illinois facilitated the training for school officials and law enforcement. This training offered lessons to proactively respond to threats of school violence online, especially when there is online "leakage" threatening students and school personnel.

Being trained to identify the perpetrator immediately provides law enforcement and school officials the ability to act quickly and effectively to reduce the threat of school shootings and other forms of violence.

Longtime Exchange Club member and retired MCISD Superintendent, Donald Spencer, was instrumental in bringing this training to Monroe County.

“The Exchange Club of Monroe is committed to preventing child abuse and supporting our law enforcement officers, educators and support staff as they seek to prevent school violence," he said. "School violence and threats to commit violence at school are a form of child abuse and we are proud to be a partner with the Monroe County ISD, our community schools, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Department in bringing Detective Wistocki and his wealth of experience and knowledge to this effort.”

Wistocki served on the Naperville Police Department for 25 years and in the last 19 years was an Internet Crimes Investigator. He is one of the founding members and an affiliate member of the Illinois Attorney Generals High Tech Crimes Bureau.

He is a member of the United States Secret Service Computer Crimes Task Force. His passion is teaching parents how to parent their children while online. Wistocki presents every other month to parent groups on how to protect their children online.

Story continues

He also is an instructor at the Northeast Multi-Regional Training Center (NEMRT) teaching detectives and patrol officers how to investigate internet crime. His specialties include consulting with schools, churchgroups and law enforcement on how to monitor children online.

Any agency interested in more information, please visit www.besureconsulting.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Police, Monroe schools train to prevent school shootings