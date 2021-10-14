Police: Montana man found with heroin, 8 pounds of meth after fleeing from trooper near Coeur d'Alene

Garrett Cabeza, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Oct. 13—Idaho State Police arrested a Montana man Tuesday after he was allegedly found in possession of several pounds of methamphetamine and heroin following a traffic stop on Interstate 90 just east of Coeur d'Alene.

An ISP trooper spotted the driver of a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup drifting across lanes of traffic shortly after 5 p.m. on the interstate, according to an ISP news release.

The trooper stopped the driver, later identified as Michael S. Williams, 38, of Butte and saw several indicators he may have been under the influence of drugs, the release said. The trooper also saw what appeared to be items used for weighing and distributing drugs.

The driver then drove off and headed east on I-90, throwing items out the driver's side window as he went, troopers said. The trooper pursued the truck until it turned off the interstate on South Mission Road. The driver attempted to run but the trooper apprehended him, the release said.

The man allegedly was in possession of about 8 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

The man was arrested and booked into Kootenai County Jail for suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, eluding a peace officer, destruction or concealment of evidence, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

