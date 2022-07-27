Police: Monticello man arrested after assaulting fireman, driving vehicle on top of hay bales

Jul. 27—Blake Vickers

A Monticello man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a firefighter.

On July 24, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle collision on Dreyfus Road in Berea.

According to arrest citations, a black 2011 Toyota Camry was found sitting on top of bales of hay in a field. The vehicle (driven by 24-year-old Israel Ballenger Rains of Monticello) had missed a sharp turn and crashed through a wooden fence onto the bales of hay.

Rains was allegedly unresponsive in his vehicle when contacted by the deputy. The Madison County Fire Department arrived on the scene and began the process of removing Rains from the vehicle. While the deputies extracted Rains, the man allegedly began to act erratic and confused, according to police documents.

According to arrest citations, Rains struck a fireman in the face with his elbow. The firefighter had to go to Baptist Health Hospital for treatment later on. Rains was allegedly placed in handcuffs after striking the firefighter.

Rains was allegedly unstable on his feet and showed other signs of intoxication during the incident. At one point claiming that the paramedic treating him was God, a citation noted.

Rains was taken to Baptist Health Hospital for treatment, marijuana was allegedly found on him at the hospital.

Text in arrest citations state Rains slept through most of the night, but told officers he was in a reality tv show upon waking. This presented an obstacle for the deputy attempting to read implied consent to Rains. Rains allegedly admitted to using LSD before driving his vehicle and did not want to contact an attorney.

Rains was arrested on July 24 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, third-degree assault of EMS, Fire, or Rescue Squad, third-degree criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana.

Other arrests:

Briana Turpin, Danville, was arrested on July 23 and charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

David Leon Watts, Richmond, was arrested on July 23 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Kenneth M. Breedlove, Richmond, was arrested on July 22 and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication of on a controlled substance excluding alcohol.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.