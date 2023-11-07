Police say Moravia man operating unlicensed medical facility

Nov. 6—MORAVIA — Law enforcement served a warrant in Appanoose County Friday, resulting in the arrest of a Moravia man they say was practicing medicine and dietetics without a license.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said it charged 34-year-old Eddie Gingerich, of Moravia, with a class D felony and two misdemeanors related to practicing medicine and operating a healthcare facility without proper licensing. Gingerich was also charged with interference with a corrections official for not cooperating with staff's efforts to obtain his mugshot while being booked, according to court documents.

Officers conducted a search warrant at the "Old Cabin Retreat," located at 15615 Highway 5 in Centerville. The still-sealed warrant related to a criminal investigation into allegations of the "Old Cabin Retreat" being operated and used as medical treatment facility without a license.

Court documents point to Oct. 19 when police say Gingerich was working as an acting dietitian and diagnosed a patient with high blood pressure, allergies, and cancers of the liver, pancreas and large intestine.

Police say several individuals visit and stay since 2020 for treatment, meaning the facility would classify as a hospital under Iowa Code. Law enforcement say neither the facility nor Gingerich have proper licensing according to state records.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are being considered, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Gingerich was released after posting a $7,300 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

