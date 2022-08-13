Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville

Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday.

Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road.

No injuries were reported. Police found more than 15 shell casings and ballistic damage to vehicles and buildings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerville Police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7226 or leave an anonymous tip here: https://somervillepd.com/contact-us1/crime-tip.

