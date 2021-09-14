Police give more details on woman's abduction in Marlborough

Sep. 14—The two men who abducted a woman outside a grocery store in Marlborough Saturday set the woman's car on fire after throwing her out of it in Berlin, according to additional information released Monday by state police.

State police said they were notified around 11 p.m. Saturday by Berlin police that they had located a 64-year-old woman who said she was abducted from the parking lot at the Marlborough Big Y.

The woman was putting groceries into her vehicle around 7 p.m. when two young men wearing masks approached her and demanded money, according to state police.

The two men threw the woman in the back seat of her vehicle, put a bag over her head, and hit her in the face several times with an object, state police said.

The men then drove to DND Food Mart in East Hartford, where they used the woman's bank card to withdraw money from an ATM, according to state police.

They then drove to Berlin, where they threw the woman out of the vehicle and set her car on fire. They left the scene in what is believed to be a 1999-2003 Acura TL, state police said.

Anyone with information that could assist with identifying the suspects or vehicle is asked to call Detective Frank Cuoco at 860-465-5469.

