Police: More than one gunman suspected in Springfield shooting that injured 6

Jun. 3—Police believe that more than one person is behind a shooting in Springfield that injured six people early Wednesday morning.

While Gov. Mike DeWine said two people were in custody in the shooting, Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf could not confirm whether anyone had been arrested.

Springfield police received a report of multiple gunshots at 1:48 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street, according to Springfield Police Division Lt. Randall Ballentine. While emergency crews were on the way he said they received more reports that multiple people had been shot.

A large group had rented the space for a memorial celebration for a person who died years ago.

Six people were injured during the shooting.

Police responded in about a minute, Graf said.

"This went down fairly quickly," he said. "The suspects left virtually as soon as the shooting happened."

The five people taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center were expected to be treated and released, Lt. Jeff Williams said. A sixth victim was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, the police chief said.

When the gunfire broke out, it resulted in a chaotic scene.

South Yellow Springs Street was blocked in the area of South Yellow Springs and West John streets, and there were bullet holes visible in the doors and windows of the building where the shooting happened.

The building is just north of a drive-thru business on South Yellow Springs Street and near the intersection of John Street in the city's southwest side.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted Springfield police at the scene and at the hospital. Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also assisted police at the scene.

The motive behind the shooting isn't clear yet, but it is not believed to be a hate crime or gang-related at this time, Graf said.

He encouraged anyone with any information to call 911 dispatchers at 937-324-7680 and ask to speak with someone from the Springfield Police Division.