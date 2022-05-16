Police: More post office drop boxes victimized in Beavercreek, Kettering

May 16—Post offices in Beavercreek and Kettering were victimized this past weekend, police said.

The Beavercreek site at 3541 Dayton-Xenia Road and the Kettering one at 1490 Forrer Blvd. are the subjects of investigations, according to Kettering police.

Kettering Police said on its Facebook page it is asking anyone who used the outside drop boxes at these two sites between midnight and 2 a.m. Saturday to contact the United States Postal Office Inspector at mailto:CFOMT@uspis.gov or call (877) 876-2455.

Earlier this year, thefts were reported from post office outside drop boxes not surveilled by cameras in Kettering, Oakwood and Beavercreek, authorities said.

At least $38,000 was stolen in 40 reported cases — only one in Beavercreek — earlier this year, officials said.

Four defendants — including a Dayton man — have been charged in similar thefts in Kettering last year.