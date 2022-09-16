Police: More than a pound of marijuana found in car during EC traffic stop

Sep. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A large quantity of marijuana and cocaine was found in a car during a traffic stop in Eau Claire, police say.

Devonta J. Lewis, 32, of St. Paul, Minn., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Lewis, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.

Lewis returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police investigator noticed a car pull into the driveway Monday at a duplex on Livingston Lane. The investigator was aware of recent drug activity at that location. Police officers recovered a bag of methamphetamine from the driveway of that duplex a week earlier.

The car was at the residence for just a short time.

The car was eventually pulled over at Mitscher Avenue and Nimitz Street because of an expired temporary registration tag.

Three people were in the car. Lewis was one of the two passengers.

Authorities decided to search the car after they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A backpack was found on the floor of the front passenger seat where Lewis had been sitting. Inside the bag was a digital scale and a vacuum-sealed bag containing more than a pound of marijuana.

Lewis was then searched and he was found to be in possession of more than 14 grams of cocaine.

The drugs and Lewis' phone were seized and he was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail. The driver of the car and other passenger were released.

If convicted of the felony charges, Lewis could be sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.