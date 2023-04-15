Police: Morrisville man accused in the shooting death of his wife Friday night

Morrisville police are investigating the death of a woman whose husband is suspected of shooting her, a news release stated.

Karmaker Nabaruna, 33, was found with two gunshot wounds after officers arrived at her home at 103 Seagrave Place after 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police have arrested Nabaruna’s husband, Michael Aaron Matthews, 40, and charged him with murder.

News outlets reported a large police presence at the couple’s home on Friday night. Crews remained in the neighborhood for several hours before announcing the arrest, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The home is located off Northwest Cary Parkway.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is the second shooting in a Morrisville neighborhood this week.

On Thursday morning, police said a 25-year-old man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries in front of a home on the 5300 block of Sorrel Park Drive.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and said four people are suspects in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.