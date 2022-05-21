Police: Most wanted fugitive from downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s altercation arrested

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested a wanted fugitive from an altercation at a McDonald’s in downtown Pittsburgh in 2019 that left a man paralyzed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6 people now charged after viral fight outside Pittsburgh McDonald’s left man paralyzed

Police said 27-year-old Roneese Davis, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, has been wanted since March 28, 2022 for failing to comply with a sentencing order.

According to police, Davis struck a male victim in the back of the head, and the victim lost consciousness and was paralyzed.

Davis was originally charged with aggravated assault after the fight.

Police said she went to trial and was convicted of a lesser offense of simple assault. Davis was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months prison, and she failed to appear.

Deputies located Davis in the 200 block of Kennedy Avenue in the Northside around 7 p.m. on Friday. She was spotted exiting a home and walking to a parked vehicle.

Investigating deputy sheriff’s approached her, and she was taken into custody peacefully.

Davis was taken to Allegheny County Jail where she will begin her sentence.

