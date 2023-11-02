Police: Mother arrested for leaving 7 year old in unlocked car outside bar for hours

A DeLand woman is out on bail after being jailed for leaving a child alone in an unlocked car at a dark parking lot outside a bar, police said.

Veronica Elliott, 35, was charged Sunday with child neglect after DeLand police responded to the Perfect Spot Bar at Skydive DeLand at 2:58 a.m. to reports of a found child.

She is free on $2,500 bail, records show.

Police learned that the child was left in an unlocked car, with the engine turned off in a dark parking lot. The 7-year-old girl walked into the bar looking for her mother, investigators said.

An officer stayed with the child as a search for Elliott was conducted. Elliott could not be found, and as an officer with a police dog tracked the area, Elliott showed up at 6:30 a.m. asking what time it was, police said.

Elliott was covered in dirt, swaying, and was missing her shoes. She was surprised at the time and told officers she only meant to be away for 10 minutes, investigators said.

Elliott was slurring her speech and was believed to be intoxicated, police said.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the 7-year-old girl, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand woman arrested for leaving child alone in car outside bar