Police: Mother of child who drowned in pond arrested, charged with manslaughter

An Ormond Beach mother was arrested late Monday after police discovered that her son, who was found dead in a pond on Sunday, was gone for eight hours while she slept in her apartment.

Myra Santiago, 22, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect. She was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Tuesday without bail.

Ormond Beach police said they were called to the drowning at 1:44 p.m. on Sunday to 1515 San Marco Drive after 3-year-old Aziryh Santiago was found in a retention pond at the San Marco Apartments.

In their investigation, Ormond Beach police learned that the child had escaped several times before from the apartment and that Santiago had not taken measures to secure her home's door to prevent the small boy from getting out.

On Sunday police viewed a neighbor's surveillance camera recording and were able to tell that the child escaped from the apartment at 6:46 a.m. The child is then seen behind the neighbor's apartment at 6:47 a.m. holding a tablet. He was seen running toward the pond before the video recording ended, an arrest report states.

Santiago tried to have a neighbor lie to the police. She wanted the neighbor to tell police she was caring for the child when she was actually out with a friend at the Daytona Beach boardwalk Saturday, according to a police report.

Santiago said she left the child with the neighbor and left home around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to go out to the Daytona Beach boardwalk. She claimed she returned home and picked up her son from the neighbor between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., police said.

But the neighbor told police that was not true, her arrest report shows.

When police confronted Santiago about her lie that she left her son with the neighbor, she said she didn't want to talk about the incident, police said.

Police said Santiago had left her small son alone in the apartment for about four hours.

Boy had escaped several times

Santiago told police that her son came to her room around 6 a.m. on Sunday to ask for his tablet and that was the last time she saw him. She said that she woke up at 1:45 p.m. and went looking for the child and that's when she saw the yellow crime scene tape by the pond and contacted an officer, the report states.

The mother told police that the boy had escaped several times before from the third-floor apartment. The mother said she asked the apartment's maintenance unit about putting locks on her door but she was told she had to buy the locks, police said.

Santiago said she didn't have money to buy the locks but police did not believe her. Investigators said they found more than $100 in the mother's bedroom. Police also found numerous glass smoking pipes, marijuana, e-cigarettes, and several bottles of alcohol in the freezer, the report noted.

"There was plenty of evidence to show that Myra (Santiago) had the funds to purchase the lock, but failed to do so," Ormond Beach police wrote in their report.

