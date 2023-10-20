Police: Mother left kids unsupervised in home filled with excrement, rodents

Oct. 19—PLAINS TWP. — A 38-year-old mother of five children was arraigned on allegations she endangered her children left unsupervised in a residence filled with human waste, dead rodents and rotting food in July.

Erica L. Skalsky, address listed as East Chestnut Street, Wilkes-Barre, failed to provide the necessary care for her children for at least two weeks at a North River Street residence, according to court records.

Police in Plains Township said the five children, ages 7, 8, 10, 11 and 14, were evaluated at a local hospital when they were taken into protective custody by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services on July 22.

Skalsky was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on five counts of endangering the welfare of children. She was released on her own recognizance.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police assisted a Children and Youth caseworker investigating a complaint about conditions of the residence and five children left without adult supervision.

The complaint was generated from an 18-year-old man who is autistic and physically disabled who resides in the North River Street residence. The man called his father who resides in Florida saying Skalsky had not been at the residence for at least two weeks and he had no way of providing for the five children.

Police entered the residence and immediately detected a strong odor of rotting food.

As officers and the caseworker walked through the residence, two dead rats were observed on a floor that was sticky, trash was scattered throughout the entire house and a handicapped toilet was filled with excrement.

Moldy and rotting food was observed in the kitchen along with cockroaches scampering across the floor and counter tops, the complaint says.

The five children were found on the second floor where a bathroom was in deplorable conditions. Two of the children claimed they had not bathed in a week.

The 8-year-old child complained of stomach pain after eating a small amount of french fries prior to the caseworker and police entering the house.

When police found Skalsky, she admitted to leaving her children unattended and left the residence as she could not longer stay there due to deplorable conditions, the complaint says.