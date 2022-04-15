Police, mother of missing disabled woman worried she may be exploited

Police fear a missing disabled woman could easily wind up in the wrong crowd.

They are worried about Kayleigh Abbott, 20, from Lawrenceville.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas spoke with her mother, who said her daughter became upset as they headed to a grocery store along Sugarloaf Parkway.

The 20-year-old jumped out of the car in heavy traffic and ran away.

Police said Kayleigh is very impulsive and susceptible of being exploited.

“She will talk to anyone. She has been that way since she was able to talk,” her mother, Christina Henry, said.

Kayleigh Abbott has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Gwinnett County police said she has several mental and physical issues. Her mom is beyond worried.

“Her impulsivity is like nothing I’ve ever seen. She’s spent her whole life trying to be accepted. And bullied and being made fun of,” Henry said.

She said Kayleigh has taken off many times before, but it’s what happened in a 2020 incident that has mom and police concerned.

“She ended up being sex trafficked, raped and beaten, and we spent two weeks in CHOA getting our lives back together. I don’t know what else to do,” Henry said.

Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said they are, “still looking and hoping for leads.”

Henry was one of several parents who pushed lawmakers to pass a new mental health bill after her years of experiences trying to get help with little success. She now waits for word, hoping her daughter is still alive and not in with the wrong people.

“She is pure, she is innocent in her heart,” Henry said.

Police said Kayleigh’s clothing may help someone spot her. She was last seen in tie-dye pants, an Under Armor shirt and rainbow Crocs.

