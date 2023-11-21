Police: Mother murdered, 1-year-old killed in Daytona Beach apartment fire

Investigators on scene Tuesday of a fire at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Beville Road in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police said a 30-year-old woman was found murdered inside an apartment that was set on fire Monday night and are investigating the homicide.

Her 1-year-old child also perished in the blaze.

Two other children, ages 4 and 5, were rescued from the burning home and transferred to Shand's Hospital in Gainesville, said Daytona Beach police Deputy Chief Jennifer Whittet.

"The mother deceased inside the residence was not from the fire so we are working that as a homicide," Whittet said.

The incident occurred at the Countryside Apartments at 1200 Beville Road. The apartment was located in the building that also housed the laundry room.

Police and firefighters were called to the apartment around 11:35 p.m. on Monday.

First responders found the three children and their dead mother inside the residence, the deputy chief said.

"The youngest child, just under the age of 1, was worked on for quite sometime and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," Whittet said.

Asked if the woman was stabbed to death, Whittet said Daytona Beach homicide detectives were still trying to determine how the mother and child died.

The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. The homicide tremains under investigation, Whittet said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman murdered, 1-year-old perishes in Daytona apartment fire