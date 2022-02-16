Police: Mother, son locked up in Queens home invasion
NEW YORK -- Police say two men broke into a Queens home where a mother was sleeping with her 3-year-old son.
The suspects allegedly punched the woman in the face and locked her and the child in a bathroom while they ransacked part of the home.
Police said they got away with about $500, jewelry and a cellphone.
The victim and her son are expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
