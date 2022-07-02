Police: Mother, three kids found in lake a ‘likely triple homicide’

The bodies of a mother and her three children were recovered from a Ramsey County lake on Saturday, in what authorities are calling a likely triple homicide.

Searchers pulled the first of four bodies from Vadnais Lake in Vadnais Heights on Friday night, and the other three on Saturday morning. All three children, two boys and a girl, were under age six, Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin said Saturday at an on-site press briefing.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends," Martin said. "Our goal was to find the children and their mother and return them to their family."

Authorities did not release their identities or comment on the exact manner of death. The bodies are now with the Medical Examiner's office.

Authorities began searching for the woman and her children on Friday after police in Maplewood responded to a mobile home court on the report of the suicide of an adult male. That in turn led to a search by authorities for a woman, reported to be suicidal, and her three children.

Martin said police tracked the woman using her cell phone, and around 4 p.m. Friday they found her car abandoned at Vadnais Lake. The first body was found around 7:30 p.m. Friday; the search continued into the evening and resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The two boys were the first pulled from the lake, then the mother, then the girl.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher called it a "likely triple homicide" on Friday night, and authorities said Saturday they continued to investigate it as a homicide.

Authorities have not yet released the names of any of the individuals involved. Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said Friday night that family members had been notified. On Saturday, a group of family members at the lakeside site declined comment; several performed a spiritual ceremony near where the bodies were retrieved.

Vadnais Lake is on the west side of the Ramsey County suburb of Vadnais Heights, about 10 miles north of downtown St. Paul. The bodies were recovered on the lake's eastern side, with boats using sonar deployed, then divers who retrieved the victims. Multiple agencies were involved in the search.

It's a shallow lake, only 5 to 10 feet deep, said Ramsey County Commander Eric Bradt.