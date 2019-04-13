In a strange twist of events, a mother allegedly performed karate, a son stripped nude and their dog stole cornbread this week at a Wisconsin Walmart, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday evening when Eau Claire, Wisconsin, police responded to a theft call at the store, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police found a woman, identified as Lisa Smith, 46, chasing her dog Bo in the entry when they arrived and learned that son Benny Vann, 25, was in the store as well.

The woman allegedly arrived at the store with the pet unleashed and had been pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart, the department said.

"She was asked to leave by staff and left the store to perform karate moves in the parking lot," the department said in the Facebook post. "In the meantime, Bo got a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix and tried to leave the store."

As the chaos ensued, police say Vann went to the back of the store where he "removed all of his clothing exposing himself to other customers."

The man grabbed new clothes from the store, and tried to run over an officer with a scooter before he was arrested, police said.

Smith was also arrested but fought with officers, police say. Both face several charges related to the incident, including disorderly conduct.

Online records show both were still jailed Friday morning, and it was unclear if they had an attorney.

As for the dog Bo, officers caught him and brought him to the Humane Association.

"The dog was not charged – we issued him a warning for the theft," the department said on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police: Mother tries karate, son strips and dog steals cornbread at Walmart