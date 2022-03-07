Police: Motorcyclist killed near Buckeye after being hit by vehicle traveling about 100 mph

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a vehicle that was going nearly double the speed limit near Buckeye.

Robert Nelson, 46, was driving eastbound on Sun Valley Parkway last Friday when his vehicle hit Hunter Gibson, police said.

Gibson was thrown 365 feet off his motorcycle, according to police reports. Nelson's car continued to spin out of control for about 500 feet and rolled for about 205 feet.

Police arrived on scene and pronounced Gibson dead. Nelson was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

After a preliminary scene reconstruction, evidence showed that Nelson was driving between 90 and 104 mph. The parkway's speed limit is 55 mph.

Police said Nelson's wife told deputies that he texted her saying that he consumed alcohol before driving and that he was driving more than 160 mph.

Nelson later told detectives that he drank a large Mike's Hard Lemonade a few hours before getting in his car, police said.

An expert evaluated Nelson and found he exhibited multiple signs of impairment, and a preliminary breath test measured a breath alcohol content of 0.113% more than two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.8%.

Nelson also told detectives that he saw Gibson on the parkway and attempted to avoid hitting him but could not. He was unsure of his speed at the time of the crash, police said.

Nelson was arrested at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center in Sun City West on suspicion of one count of manslaughter.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 14, and he was being held on a $200,000 bond.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Robert Nelson arrested in death of motorcyclist Hunter Gibson