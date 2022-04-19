Police say motorist was likely eating before head-on crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM — Police suspect a Blackstone woman was eating while driving when they said she caused a head-on crash last Friday that sent four people to the hospital.

The 31-year-old woman will be summoned to appear in Milford District Court and charged with driving without a license; driving to endanger; and possession of an open container of alcohol while driving.

Police also cited her for speeding and a marked-lanes violation, police Lt. Kevin Ranieri said Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 8:51 p.m. near 191 Paine St. Police say the Blackstone woman was driving her Volvo north on Paine Street when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and crashed head-on with a Nissan sedan driven by an 18-year-old Cumberland, Rhode Island, woman, the lieutenant said.

"Witnesses said she (the Blackstone woman) was driving completely in the wrong lane," Ranieri said.

Both drivers, as well as two teenaged passengers in the Rhode Island woman's car, were injured and taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Their conditions were not known.

The Blackstone woman told police she didn't know what happened, but police found evidence she was consuming food.

"When asked, she said she did not know why (she drove in the other lane)," said Ranieri. "It appeared she may have been eating because there was food thrown all around the car."

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Four injured, Blackstone woman to be charged after Bellingham crash