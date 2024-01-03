Police: Motorist who is part of homicide case killed by cops in Rockland after gunfight

Police fatally shot a motorist during a traffic stop on I-87 in the Town of Ramapo on Wednesday, according to a news release from New York State Trooper Lt. Tara McCormick.

The vehicle the motorist was driving was identified in a "Be on the Lookout" alert for a homicide. Police did not identify where the driver was going, where they came from or the homicide case in which the motorist was implicated.

NY State troopers investigate a fatal shooting by police on the NT State Thruway in Hillburn, near the 4th Street bridge Jan. 3, 2024.

According to McCormack, the suspect, who was the vehicle's only occupant opened fire on police when stopped. At that point, McCormack said, police discharged weapons and opened fire on the suspect, and the suspect was killed. The news release stated that one trooper suffered minor injuries and another was unharmed.

The suspect who was killed and the troopers have not yet been identified by police.

State police say there is no current threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can call State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Alexandra Rivera contributed to this story.

