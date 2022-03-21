Police: Motorist shot after interrupting suspects trying to steal catalytic converter in St. Paul

A motorist interrupted suspects trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle late at night over the weekend in St. Paul, then chased after them and was shot, police said Monday.

The gunfire, which occurred about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marion Street, comes amid one of law enforcement's most vexing crimes to solve: the theft of converters that criminals covet for a quick-cash sale to scrap metal dealers, leaving vehicle owners with a hefty repair bill.

Officers spoke with a 56-year-old woman who told them her son had been shot, according to police. A short time later, Juan M. Ramirez, 23, of St. Paul, was driven by his sister to Regions Hospital with a noncritical gunshot wound to the chest. He remains hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, Ramirez apparently interrupted the theft, police said. When the suspects jumped into a car and drove off, Ramirez gave chase in a vehicle and was shot, police added.

No arrests have been announced.

Thefts of catalytic converters, which are valued for the precious metals they contain but must be sawed off the underside of vehicles before stolen, have risen nationwide over the past two years. In 2021, nearly 2,000 catalytic converters were stolen in St. Paul — more than five a day.

A thief can get hundreds of dollars for just one of the devices, depending on its condition. For car owners, catalytic converter replacement can cost thousands of dollars, depending on the model of vehicle.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said two people shot this year while interrupting in-progress catalytic converter thefts.

"We understand that catalytic converter thefts are infuriating, but we don't encourage people to confront the thieves," Linders said. " 0Instead, we ask people to call 911 to report a crime in progress. Turn on house lights. Hit the panic button on the vehicle's key fob. And get as much information about the thieves as possible so it can be shared with investigators."

Story continues

Don Reeder, spokesman for the League of Minnesota Cities, said the organization has included catalytic converter theft prevention among its 2022 legislative priorities.

There are three bills up for consideration this session related to catalytic converter purchase, acquisition or sales, league officials said.

One piece of legislation pending in both the Minnesota House and Senate would authorize creation of an electronic database to allow law enforcement to track the sale of used catalytic converters to scrap metal facilities. It's mimics similar databases used by pawnshops.

"This is information that scrap metal dealers are supposed to be collecting anyway," said state Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, who is a cosponsor in his chamber with Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin.

"Given that it would be an electronic database, then it's searchable" and easily accessible from anywhere in the state, said Novotny, who retired in 2020 after more than 30 years as a Sherburne County sheriff's deputy.

As a deterrent to anyone hoping to unload a stolen catalytic converter, Novotny's bill also would require all scrap metal dealers to prominently display a sign notifying patrons that all transactions involving the devices are reported to the state Department of Public Safety and made available to law enforcement statewide.

"I just had a friend down at the airport at one of the hotels" who had his catalytic converter snipped off his vehicle, Novotny said.

Once a vehicle's converter is stolen, "depending on the system, with the environmental requirements, it's probably not drivable."

The bigger the vehicle, the representative said, the bigger the target for catalytic converter theft. Replacement costs can run as high as $4,000 and possibly higher, he said.

"They've been going after the biggest pickup trucks for a while now," he said. "If you've got a three-quarter ton truck, you've got a very large catalytic converter."

Novotny sees nothing especially controversial or partisan about his legislation, but he's concerned that his bill has yet to land a committee hearing slot, and deadlines for hearings are fast approaching.

In January, the St. Paul City Council approved an ordinance change that will make it a misdemeanor to possess a catalytic converter, which limits a vehicle's exhaust emissions, that is not attached to a vehicle.

At the time of the ordinance's passage Council Member Chris Tolbert said many of his Highland Park and most of Macalester-Groveland constituents have had their catalytic converters stolen multiple times. "That's a devastating amount of money for people to get replaced," he said.

Other city efforts to crack down on these thefts — including St. Paul police marking catalytic converters to make them less appealing to thieves — haven't made much of a dent.

On the other side of the Twin Cities last month, Shakopee made it a misdemeanor to possess a detached catalytic converter without proof of ownership.