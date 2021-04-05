Police say motorist sped away from traffic stop before crashing in Falmouth

Gillian Graham, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 5—A crash that closed a turnpike ramp in Falmouth Sunday evening occurred after a Portland man sped away from officers after a traffic stop, police said Monday.

Police say a man driving a Toyota Camry was stopped on I-95 just after 6 p.m. by deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The man gave a fake name, but then fled the scene when he was asked to get out of the car, according to Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon.

While the car was driving away, a man who had been sitting in the backseat tried to get out of the car and was dragged for a moment before freeing himself, police said.

The fleeing vehicle traveled southbound at speeds over 115 mph before crashing while trying to negotiate the Exit 53 off ramp, Gagnon said. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, which had landed on the roof.

The driver was taken to Maine Medical Center, and was being treated for non-life threatening injures, Gagnon said. A male passenger was trapped inside but was not injured.

Police said the driver, 28-year-old Abdiaziz Dahir of Portland, was being charged with operating after suspension, driving to endanger and failure to provide correct name.

Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

