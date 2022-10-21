Police say Mount Carmel man had child, handgun in vehicle during chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·2 min read

Oct. 21—SHEPPTON — Police say a driver who exceeded 100 mph while being chased had a 10-year-old and a loaded gun in his vehicle.

The driver was identified by police as Matteo G. Mirabile, 21, of 119 S. Plum St., Mount Carmel.

He was arrested by East Union Twp. police and charged with felony and summary offenses after a traffic stop around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Patrolman Christopher Dimmick charged Mirabile with one felony count each of endangering the welfare of children, firearms not to be carried without a license and fleeing or attempting to elude police; and one summary count each of reckless driving, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and registration and certificate of title required.

Mirabile was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina, Orwigsburg, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.

Court papers show Mirabile posted bail later that day through the services of a professional bondsman.

Dimmick said the charges are the result of an incident that began when he was monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Center Street.

The officer said he saw a black Acura with an expired registration plate and tried to conduct a traffic stop by using his lights and siren.

The driver, later identified as Mirabile, stopped near the intersection with East Elm Street, but drove away when Dimmick began to exit his vehicle, the officer said.

A pursuit ensued south on Center Street, with Mirabile crossing the double yellow line to pass vehicles while traveling in excess of 100 mph, Dimmick said.

Mirabile eventually stopped in the 200 block of Green Mountain Road and was taken into custody, at which time it was learned his license was suspended, Dimmick said.

The officer said that there was a 10-year-old in the front seat of the vehicle and that Mirabile said there was a handgun, a .45 caliber, on the floor behind the driver's seat.

Dimmick said the gun was loaded and that Mirabile did not have a concealed carry permit. The gun was seized and the vehicle impounded.

A preliminary hearing for Mirabile is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Nov. 17 before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, according to court papers.

Recommended Stories

  • Carter Verhaeghe, Rudolfs Balcers come up big as Panthers beat Flyers in home opener

    Rudolfs Balcers was left all alone in front of the net as he received the feed from Sam Bennett. The Florida Panthers winger made his way to the crease, gliding in front of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom before backhanding the puck into the net and celebrating with his teammates.

  • This Beaten-Down Stock Has a Big Problem on Its Hands. Should Investors Worry?

    Investors knew it would be a tough business model to succeed with, but some hoped fuboTV would turn the corner on profitability by monetizing its large user base in more lucrative ways. The news is leaving remaining investors to wonder what to do now. The highlight of this report is it now has more than 1.2 million paying subscribers -- an increase of 27% year over year.

  • Emmet County woman to stand trial for murder

    Heather Mogg will stand trial for the murder of her boyfriend, Jonathan Tippett, in Friendship Township.

  • Dunkirk man alleges excessive force in lawsuit over arrest

    Glessner, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2021, after he allegedly interfered with the officer's investigation of a possible burglary in Dunkirk.

  • Deutsche Bank Pledges to Cut Emissions From Loans to Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has given its clearest indication yet of how it plans to deliver on the commitment it made last year to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covi

  • Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh says Emilia Sykes a champion for crime victims

    Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh says congressional candidate Emilia Sykes has helped strengthen Ohio laws on domestic violence and abuse.

  • When they last met: Washington and Green Bay

    Washington had plenty of opportunities to defeat the Packers last season

  • Bass Pro Shop employee allegedly stole gun, 2 cars from store’s valet parking

    The employee admitted to stealing the vehicles with the help of several coworkers, police said.

  • Adidas Next CEO Faces Tough Job With Unsold Shoes Piling Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG’s next chief executive officer is set to inherit an even tougher job.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersThe company warned Thursday that unsold goods are

  • Jerry Jones: The NFL has been taking care of quarterbacks, and we should be

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he and his fellow owners have discussed some of the controversial roughing the passer penalties that have been called this season, but he doesn’t see any reason that the NFL should stop prioritizing protecting quarterbacks. Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that quarterbacks are the most important players and should [more]

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

    Chatham County Police DepartmentAs the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” ac

  • Neighbor answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abuse

    Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.

  • Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say

    Nathan Howard/GettyA 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her a

  • Pursuit suspect still not budging with negotiators, police

    The suspect is still showing no signs of willing to give up to police despite being completely surrounded by police. Negotiators have gotten very close to the male suspect but the man is still not showing any willingness to surrender.

  • Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools

    Dick pleaded not guilty and remains in jail, his $50,000 bond unpaid. Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools Wren Graves

  • Columbus suspect on trial for rape kills himself during court break, authorities say

    The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

  • Man meeting 14-year-old girl shoots family member who went looking for her, TX cops say

    Family members went looking for the girl when she met up with an adult man at night in Texas park, police said.

  • Deputies arrest 18, including underage girls, during Biketoberfest prostitution crackdown

    Deputies in Volusia County said they arrested 18 people during a crackdown on human trafficking and prostitution.

  • 'We have justice' - father of teen killed by U.S. diplomat's wife

    STORY: Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was hit by a Volvo car driven on the wrong side of the road by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.Sacoolas, whose husband worked as a U.S. intelligence officer at the base, left Britain shortly after the accident, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution and the United States refused to extradite her.Appearing at London's Old Bailey court by videolink from the United States, Sacoolas denied causing death by dangerous driving but admitted the less serious charge.Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said that after consideration at the "very highest level" and in close consultation with Dunn's family, the decision had been taken not to proceed to trial.Sacoolas will be sentenced in the week commencing Nov. 28.The charge she admitted carries a maximum jail term of five years but guidelines suggest either a community order or a shorter prison sentence.

  • New Evidence Revealed in Double Murder Case Against Alex Murdaugh

    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesIt took Alex Murdaugh over an hour to call 911 after he allegedly shot his wife Maggie and son Paul near their estate’s hunting dog kennels last June, prosecutors said in court Thursday.That was among several fresh claims made during a hearing in connection with the double murder case that capped the disgrace of a once untouchable legal scion. Investigators are also comparing evidence found at the June 7, 2021, murder scene to DNA from