Police say Mount Carmel man had child, handgun in vehicle during chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph

Oct. 21—SHEPPTON — Police say a driver who exceeded 100 mph while being chased had a 10-year-old and a loaded gun in his vehicle.

The driver was identified by police as Matteo G. Mirabile, 21, of 119 S. Plum St., Mount Carmel.

He was arrested by East Union Twp. police and charged with felony and summary offenses after a traffic stop around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Patrolman Christopher Dimmick charged Mirabile with one felony count each of endangering the welfare of children, firearms not to be carried without a license and fleeing or attempting to elude police; and one summary count each of reckless driving, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and registration and certificate of title required.

Mirabile was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina, Orwigsburg, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.

Court papers show Mirabile posted bail later that day through the services of a professional bondsman.

Dimmick said the charges are the result of an incident that began when he was monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Center Street.

The officer said he saw a black Acura with an expired registration plate and tried to conduct a traffic stop by using his lights and siren.

The driver, later identified as Mirabile, stopped near the intersection with East Elm Street, but drove away when Dimmick began to exit his vehicle, the officer said.

A pursuit ensued south on Center Street, with Mirabile crossing the double yellow line to pass vehicles while traveling in excess of 100 mph, Dimmick said.

Mirabile eventually stopped in the 200 block of Green Mountain Road and was taken into custody, at which time it was learned his license was suspended, Dimmick said.

The officer said that there was a 10-year-old in the front seat of the vehicle and that Mirabile said there was a handgun, a .45 caliber, on the floor behind the driver's seat.

Dimmick said the gun was loaded and that Mirabile did not have a concealed carry permit. The gun was seized and the vehicle impounded.

A preliminary hearing for Mirabile is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Nov. 17 before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, according to court papers.