Police: Mount Carmel man missing

Aug. 30—MOUNT CARMEL — One of the organizers of the Family Ties Trusting Foundation and Milton barber is missing, according to Mount Carmel Police.

Ahkil Lee, 27, was reported missing over the weekend, according to Mount Carmel Police Chief Christopher Buhay.

Lee, who just led the way for a backpack and haircut event held at the Shamokin Area High School recently, was reported missing by Kortney Bozza, 26, of Kulpmont, the mother of one of Lee's children.

"No one has heard from him and his phone is off," she said Monday. "The red flag was he was supposed to pick up his daughter Saturday and we have not heard a word from him."

Lee hasn't been to work at Against The Grain barbershop, in Milton, owner Frank Rodriguez said.

"He called Wednesday and said he wasn't feeling well and haven't heard from him since then but that isn't odd behavior," Rodriguez said Monday. "But not picking up his daughter is concerning, but not being in contact in a couple of days, is something that has been done in the past."

Rodriguez said the staff at the barbershop hopes Lee is well.

"We have a group text going for the shop and we are going to see if there was anything we missed but he hasn't answered and his phone has been off since Sunday that I know of," he said.

Lee was featured in the Shamokin area prior to school starting and posted a video about his group appearing inside the Shamokin Area High School to give away school supplies and free haircuts.

The event was originally planned to take place on Shamokin city property but was moved to the district's facilities.

Lee thanked the community for their support during the Facebook live video he posted after the event.

Lee was last seen wearing black Vans, black shorts, a white tee shirt and a green hat, Bozza said. Lee drives a 2003 silver Acura RL, she said.

Anyone with information on Lee is asked to contact Mount Carmel Police at 570-339-6020 or Northumberland County 911.