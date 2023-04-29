Police move the goalposts so they can ‘count fewer burglaries’

Burglary

Fewer burglaries are likely to be solved following a shake-up in the way forces define the offence, a senior police leader has warned.

Since 2017, police in England and Wales have considered any domestic burglary to include not just the house but also outbuildings such as sheds and garages.

But a U-turn on that policy has prompted fears that victims will get “poorer service” from officers.

Police forces made a commitment last year to attend every reported break-in, following criticism that they were not taking burglary seriously.

But there is concern the pledge could now be watered down after the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) announced that sheds and other outbuildings would no longer be included in the main domestic burglary statistics.

Many seasoned thieves will target an outbuilding first in order to obtain the tools needed to smash their way into someone’s home.

Since the pandemic and the shift towards working from home, thousands of people have also converted sheds and garages into offices, kitting them out with expensive computer equipment.

'Backwards step'

An NPCC spokesman said: “In response to a request from the NPCC, the Home Office Counting Rules for burglary have been changed.

“It has been decided to split the existing classification of residential burglary into two components – residential burglary of a home and residential burglary of unconnected building.

“This was done because the break-in of a home and of an unconnected building within the boundaries of a residential property can have very different impacts on victims.”

Steve Hartshorn, chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said the move was a “backwards step” and warned that it could impact on the ability to bear down on burglary.

He told The Telegraph: “Having your home burgled is one of the most invasive and upsetting crimes you can suffer, particularly if you are elderly or vulnerable.

“It is absolutely right that police forces have made a commitment to attend every burglary and it is exactly what police officers up and down the land want to be doing.

“They want to attend burglaries, look for evidence, comfort and reassure victims and of course catch the criminals.

“So I am really concerned that the decision to change the Home Office Counting Rules - which makes a distinction between a house being broken into and a shed or outbuilding being targeted - could result in victims getting a poorer service from the police.”

'Missed opportunity' to gather evidence

He said that anyone breaking into a shed or garage is “probably not only interested in stealing items” stored there.

“They are more than likely looking for the tools they need to break into your home,” he said.

“We know that many burglars do not carry tools with them because then they can be charged with 'going equipped', so they prefer to get the tools at the scene,” he said.

“If we start ignoring or downgrading shed break-ins, then we are missing the opportunity to gather the evidence that could help us catch the person whose next job might be breaking into an elderly person's home and terrifying the life out of them.

“It is worth remembering that during lockdown many people converted their outbuildings into offices, so they no longer only contain a lawnmower and a rusty bike, but in some cases thousands of pounds worth of computer and office equipment.

“If we want to restore trust and confidence in the police then it is important we get crimes like burglary right, whether it’s a house or a shed, and I think this decision is a backwards step that could leave the public thinking we are not interested.”

According to official statistics, around 200,000 domestic burglaries are reported to the police every year.

But data obtained from the Crime Survey of England and Wales, which records people’s experience of crime, suggests the true figure is more than double that.

It is believed many people who have outbuildings burgled do not report it to the police because they do not believe anything will be done.

Mr Hartshorn said he feared reclassifying burglary in the official statistics to strip out outbuildings would make people even less likely to report it.