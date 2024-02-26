Police: MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in El Salvador captured in Canton

Authorities arrested an alleged dangerous fugitive who illegally entered the country several times in recent years after a motor vehicle stop in Canton on February 18.

44-year-old Wilmer A. Garcia-Manzanares was driving on the ramp of I-93 South to I-95 South around 8:45 p.m. in a black Honda Odyssey with no light on its rear license plate, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Due to the infraction, Trooper Ralph Dasilva of the Troop H Community Action Team pulled him over. Manzanares did not have a Massachusetts license but reportedly showed a photo on his phone of his license from El Salvador and a passport that identified him as having a Lynn address.

A query search of the National Crime Information Center allegedly revealed Garcia-Manzanares was a fugitive from El Salvador affiliated with the MS-13 international criminal gang and was additionally wanted for homicide and extortion.

Officials say Garcia-Manzanares committed multiple crimes in New York and had previously been deported from the United States. A red notice, which is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and hold a wanted person pending extradition or surrender, was issued for him by El Salvadoran authorities.

According to investigators, Garcia-Manzanares illegally entered the US at least four times, including illegal border crossings into New York state and Texas. Police say each time after his capture and removal he returned to the U.S.

Garcia-Manzanares was arrested and transported to the State Police-Foxboro Barracks, where he was then released into the custody of ICE for further enforcement of federal offenses.

