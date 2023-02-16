Police: MSU shooter had 2 guns, 9 magazines when found

Michigan State Police Department's interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman speaks to the media Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, regarding the mass shooting that occurred on campus Monday night.

EAST LANSING — The suspect in Monday's mass shooting that killed three students and injured five others on Michigan State's campus had two 9 mm handguns, nine magazines and extra rounds on him when found by police, officials said.

The suspect, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot when approached by police in north Lansing, was found to have one handgun on his person and one in his backpack.

Both were legally purchased but not registered, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez. The gunman had one loaded magazine in a jacket pocket, eight in his backpack and a pouch with 50 loose rounds.

On Monday night, 43-year-old Anthony McRae shot eight students on campus, killing three and leaving five in critical condition. One of the wounded was upgraded to stable condition, MSU Board of Trustees Chairperson Rema Vassar said Thursday.

McRae was found by police after nearly four hours of lockdowns and emergency response near the corner of Larch and Lake Lansing roads. He did not exchange words with police before turning the gun on himself.

McRae was previously charged with possessing a loaded weapon in a vehicle and violating Michigan's concealed carry law. He pleaded guilty to the possession charge and had the concealed carry violation dismissed, leaving him with a misdemeanor and at least a year of probation. He completed probation on May 14, 2021.

Under Michigan law, he was able to legally purchase a firearm after his probation was completed. It's unclear when or how he obtained the weapon used in the shooting or the other weapon found on him. The firearm involved in his 2019 arrest is still in possession of the Lansing Police Department, according to Lansing police chief Ellery Sosebee.

Asked about former Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon's decision to negotiate down the suspect's charges in his plea deal, Sosebee said, "We would all hope that the prosecutor would uphold the law as it's written. There's always room for some type of discrepancy or discretion. However, that one will be scrutinized for a long time, I'm sure."

Michigan State Police trooper Lt. Rene Gonzalez speaks to the media Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at a news conference regarding Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and critically injured five others. Behind him from left is Michigan State Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee, and Michigan State Chief of Police Marlon Lynch.

Siemon resigned late last year. Her tenure was controversial and she faced criticisms from some law enforcement officers and judges over some of her criminal justice reform efforts.

Siemon faced additional scrutiny in August 2021 when Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth and a group of police chiefs criticized Siemon's decision to limit the use of felony firearm possession charges, during a news conference. They called her actions “misguided.” Some chiefs called on her to resign. Siemon argued that her office would limit the use of that charge as her office sought reforms to reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

She fought back against the chiefs, arguing their statements were "emotional and inaccurate" and played on the fears tied to rising gun violence. Homicide and violent crime rates have rose across the country, both in areas where justice reform has been enacted and areas where reforms have not.

Police also discussed portions of a note that was found in McRae's wallet saying that he was the leader of a group of 20 shooters who were ready to target other locations.

"Through our interviews with the shooter's father, we brought that up to him and he had mentioned that his son does not have any friends − he pretty much sat in his room most of the time, he ate, went to the bathroom in there, so he pretty much never left his room and his father didn't believe that he had any friends," Gonzalez said.

Several locations were mentioned in the note, including a Meijer warehouse where McRae was once an employee. He also may have had grievances with specific employees of some local businesses, officials said.

Gonzalez said McRae appeared to walk straight home after the shooting, about 5 miles northwest of campus. None of the named locations were near his route or home.

Investigators have executed a search warrant at his home and recovered his cellphone, journals, miscellaneous writings and fired 9 mm shell casings. LPD did not previously execute any welfare checks on McRae, Lansing Chief Sosebee said, adding there was a previous check at his address, but it did not involve him. There were also no calls about gun shots at his address, Sosebee said.

A memorial of flowers and messages in honor of those affected by the mass shooting lines a fence outside the Michigan State University Union on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in East Lansing.

Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of MSU Police, also said investigators were looking into a claim McRae had recently been turned down for a job at MSU.

The three students killed were identified Tuesday as Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old junior from Harper Woods, Brian Fraser, a 20-year-old sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a 20-year-old junior from Clawson.

Rozman said police are not going to confirm the names of the injured students. One victim was identified by family as Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a junior. A GoFundMe organized by her family has raised over $340,000.

MSU's campus resumed normal operations Thursday, but classes remain suspended through Sunday.

